MEGHALAYA Festive fraternity takes centre stage By: By Our Reporter Date: April 12, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail People offer prayers and exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in the city on Thursday. (ST) Previous articleMasterchef India runner-up Nambie Marak joins NPPNext articleSad that Pala still part of a broken family, says Tynsong Related articles MEGHALAYA Hate crimes trigger outrage in state By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, there has been a disturbing rise in... MEGHALAYA NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority Development Forum (MLMDF) has condemned the latest incident of... MEGHALAYA Stone pelting at MDC’s house: No arrest yet By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the pelting of... MEGHALAYA Will arrest Prestone if he’s corrupt: VPP By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Thursday made a bold claim that the...