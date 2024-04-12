Friday, April 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong kid excels in Science exhibition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: Showcasing his innovative research and insightful analysis, class VIII student, Adarsh Singh, of Kendriya Vidyalaya Umroi Cantonment, participated at the KVS Rajya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani 2024, and excelled in the same with his presentation on ‘Carbon Purification for Industries’.
According to a statement here, the event was held at KIIT Bhubaneswar from April 8 to April 10.
During his presentation, Singh delved into the significance of carbon purification in various industrial processes, highlighting its importance in ensuring efficiency, sustainability, and environmental responsibility.
He elucidated different methods and technologies employed in carbon purification, emphasising their impact on reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental pollution.
Singh’s presentation showcased his depth of understanding in the field of industrial chemistry and also highlighted his commitment to finding practical solutions to real-world challenges faced by industries today.

