People hold posters as part of ‘Voter Awareness Poster Campaign’, which has been launched by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Garo Hills. The campaign aims to maximise voter turnout for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through various activities across districts in the Garo Hills. The campaign was launched in the presence of joint secretary of ABVP Meghalaya, Sushinanda Hajong, West Garo Hills convenor Ninenora T Sangma and the karyakartas from Garo Hills.