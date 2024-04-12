‘Sound & stable’ India-China ties serve interests of both countries: Chinese FM spokesperson

Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks about the bilateral relations between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

In an interview, Prime Minister Modi said that for India, the relationship with China is important and significant, and the two sides need to urgently address the prolonged situation on the borders so that the abnormality in the bilateral interactions can be put behind.

He added that stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just the two countries, but the entire region, as he expressed hope and belief that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility on the borders.

Mao said the boundary question does not represent the entirety of India-China relations, and it should be placed appropriately in bilateral relations and managed properly.

She also said that China and India maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels on handling issues related to the border situation.

“We hope that India will work with China, approach the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, keep building trust and engaging in dialogue and cooperation, and seek to handle differences appropriately to put the relationship on a sound and stable track,” Mao said.

