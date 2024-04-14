Sunday, April 14, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

99 pc of Iran’s missiles, drones shot down, says Israel

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 14: The Israeli military said on Sunday that it intercepted about 99 per cent of more than 300 missiles and drones Iran launched in its first direct attack against Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, “Together with our partners, the Americans and others, we managed to block the attack with very little damage caused.”

Gallant noted that the incident has not been over, and the Israeli Air Force remains on high alert.

In a press briefing, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Iran had launched about 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles, and over 120 ballistic missiles.

Hagari said the IDF’s Arrow anti-missile system successfully intercepted most of the ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.

He said that “a few” ballistic missiles did hit Israel, causing minor damage.

After being closed for more than six hours, the Israeli airspace was opened, the Israeli Airports Authority said.

Jordanian state television reported that Jordan’s airspace was also reopened in the morning after the kingdom participated in intercepting the drones overnight.

The closure of airspace in Lebanon and Iraq has also been lifted.

“We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on social media platform X on Sunday morning.

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, reported that Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Hossein Salami warned on Sunday that any reaction from Israel would be met with a much stronger response.

Israel might not have the US support for a counterattack. Overnight, Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden talked over the phone, according to Netanyahu’s office.

Hagari said that “a wide-scale attack by Iran is a severe and dangerous escalation.” However, asked whether Israel would retaliate, he said only that the army “does and will do whatever is required to protect the security of Israel.” (IANS)

Previous article
Iran launches large-scale drone, missile attack against Israel
