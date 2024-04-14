Int’l Shillong Trade Fair exhorts locals’ involvement, fosters economic growth

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The 21st International Shillong Trade Fair, which has turned the premises of Madan Iewrynghep at Laitumkhrah into a bustling centre, has become a driving force for economic growth and community involvement.

According to a statement here, the trade fair, which is being organised by the ITFAA, has provided local entrepreneurs a platform to exchange ideas and showcase technological innovations.

A thanksgiving programme was also held on Friday at the trade fair venue, during which Director of Information and Public Relations, MS Sangma, was all praise for the Laitumkhrah Dorbar Shnong Pyllun for its consistent support in hosting the trade fair.

He also emphasised the significance of such endeavours in fostering a positive environment and stimulating economic activities, which is crucial in the post-COVID-19 era.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu, who visited the trade fair on April 6, had also echoed similar sentiments.

He commended the organisers and suggested making the event an annual affair. He underscored the importance of exposing the people of Meghalaya to the global technological advancements as showcased at the fair.

Senior Rangbah Shnongs of Laitumkhrah Dorbar Shnong Pyllun, PS Nongkynrih and Andrew A Jyrwa, highlighted the significant impact of the trade fair on community development and youth engagement.

They emphasised how the fair has instilled a sense of community service among the youths and provided them with opportunities to interact with international traders, promoting cultural exchange and entrepreneurial spirit.

Theorydore Myrboh, who represented the local Dorbar, praised the ITFAA for enhancing Meghalaya’s reputation as a tourism and investment destination through the trade fair.

He urged the organisers to ensure an even more spectacular event for the next edition, emphasising the trade fair’s role as a state ambassador.

Meanwhile, Kunjana Mu-Miang, a regular participant from Thailand, expressed delight at returning to his “favourite city

He said, “I am grateful to Dorbar Shnong and ITFAA for reviving the Shillong Trade Fair after a hiatus of 5 years. I have loyal customers in Shillong who have become good friends over the years, strengthening the Indo-Thai relationship.”

In response to the overwhelming support, an elated Rajesh Das, ITFAA vice president, pledged to make the International Shillong Trade Fair one of the premier events in India.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Laitumkhrah Dorbar Shnong Pyllun and promised to elevate Madan Iew Rynghep as a global trade destination.

It may be mentioned that the thanksgiving programme on Friday attracted a diverse audience, including government officials, educators, youth leaders, women entrepreneurs, students, and representatives from foreign countries, showcasing the widespread interest and support for the trade fair, which is set to continue till April 16.