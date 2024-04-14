CEO ropes in state’s artistes for music video on poll awareness

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya has launched the music video of ‘Nothing like Voting, I Vote for Sure’ to encourage citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The song has musicians from East Khasi Hills, as well as the Garo Hills and Jaintia Hills regions.

The five-minute-and-six-second-long video was proposed by the Meghalaya Model United Nations and features a collaboration of talented artists, that include Na U Bnai, The Do•pos, Ewod, Madboy NickyJ and Ashmit Paul.

The music video was recorded, mixed, and mastered at AwB Production Dopo Records. The creative team behind this initiative includes Wanrap Chyne as the director, Wanlamkupar Lyngba as the cinematographer, and editing and post-production. At the same time, the video team includes Jerry Thabah, Paya Dondor Lyngba and Shemlang Wahlang. The video production was by Czone Production & Ka Knup Creatives.

This initiative aims to inspire citizens to exercise their right to vote and actively participate in shaping the democratic process. Let’s hope this musical endeavour resonates with the people of Meghalaya and encourages them to cast their votes in the upcoming elections.