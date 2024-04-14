Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

CEO ropes in state’s artistes for music video on poll awareness

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya has launched the music video of ‘Nothing like Voting, I Vote for Sure’ to encourage citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The song has musicians from East Khasi Hills, as well as the Garo Hills and Jaintia Hills regions.
The five-minute-and-six-second-long video was proposed by the Meghalaya Model United Nations and features a collaboration of talented artists, that include Na U Bnai, The Do•pos, Ewod, Madboy NickyJ and Ashmit Paul.
The music video was recorded, mixed, and mastered at AwB Production Dopo Records. The creative team behind this initiative includes Wanrap Chyne as the director, Wanlamkupar Lyngba as the cinematographer, and editing and post-production. At the same time, the video team includes Jerry Thabah, Paya Dondor Lyngba and Shemlang Wahlang. The video production was by Czone Production & Ka Knup Creatives.
This initiative aims to inspire citizens to exercise their right to vote and actively participate in shaping the democratic process. Let’s hope this musical endeavour resonates with the people of Meghalaya and encourages them to cast their votes in the upcoming elections.

Previous article
Int’l Shillong Trade Fair exhorts locals’ involvement, fosters economic growth
Next article
Call for stricter checks on all vehicles ahead of polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme

Youth participate in an ‘Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme’ organised by the District Election Officer as part of...
MEGHALAYA

SVEEP prog in Williamnagar sees massive participation

From Our Correspondent WILLIAMNAGAR, April 13: With a view to spread voter awareness and voter literacy amongst the citizens...
MEGHALAYA

Ind candidate bets big on ‘conscience votes’

BATTLEGROUND SHILLONG By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Independent candidate Peter Challam, a lawyer by profession, is banking on conscience...
MEGHALAYA

NPP’s Tynsong takes a swipe at VPP leaders in Mawkyrwat

From Our Correspondent MAWKYRWAT, April 13: State president of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme

MEGHALAYA 0
Youth participate in an ‘Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme’...

SVEEP prog in Williamnagar sees massive participation

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent WILLIAMNAGAR, April 13: With a view to...

Ind candidate bets big on ‘conscience votes’

MEGHALAYA 0
BATTLEGROUND SHILLONG By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Independent candidate Peter...
Load more

Popular news

Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme

MEGHALAYA 0
Youth participate in an ‘Open Mic Voter Awareness Programme’...

SVEEP prog in Williamnagar sees massive participation

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent WILLIAMNAGAR, April 13: With a view to...

Ind candidate bets big on ‘conscience votes’

MEGHALAYA 0
BATTLEGROUND SHILLONG By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Independent candidate Peter...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img