Rotary Club Shillong Heritage presented its annual Vocational Excellence Awards for the year 2023-24,at Hotel Pinewood on Friday. The awards recognise the outstanding contributions made by individuals and groups in the vocational field. This year’s awardees include Markynsai Diengdoh (Music), Bliwtibon Mawa (Heritage Craft), Seng Kynthei Paham Korstep (Handloom Weaving), Dominic Sangma (Film Making) and Agui Daimei (Combating HIV/AIDS).