‘Dul Doka’ drum beats spread poll awareness

From Our Correspondent

AMPATI, April 13: Using the Garo traditional method of spreading information through drum beats known as ‘Dul Doka’, an impressive programme to educate the voters and enhance participation in the electoral process was held at the centre of Ampati weekly market on Saturday.

The ‘Dul Doka’ programme which attracted a huge crowd of young and old voters and even children, organized by the CEO, Meghalaya in collaboration with the District Administration, South West Garo Hills and A’chik Theatre, Tura, as part of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign ahead of the General Election to the Lok Sabha, 2024.

Participating in the programme as the chief guest, the Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer, South West Garo Hills, Hema Nayak, interacted with the enthusiastic crowd urging upon all eligible voters come out in large numbers to vote on the day of polling on April 19.

She told the gathering that the facility of home voting is being provided for senior citizens who are 85+ aged voters and PWD voters and that wheelchairs would be provided for those voters who are unable to walk to the polling booths, to ensure no voter is left out. Acknowledging the fact that the district had a high percentage of voter turnout in the previous elections, she encouraged the voters of the district to strive for attain 100 percent turnout in this Lok Sabha Election.

Principal of Ampati Degree College, Dr Mamunur RM Willy, in his address to the gathering, stressed on the importance of voting for determining their own future saying “we have no arm power but we have the right of vote”. He said that the polling day is not a holiday to sit and celebrate at home but for all voters to go out and vote.

Principal of Ampati Govt Higher Secondary School, Jilpash R Marak, in his address, highlighted the beauty of a democratic process wherein the citizens have the right to elect their own representative and called upon all the eligible voters to come out and vote on April 19.

District officials including SDSEO in-charge SWGH, Emphul Ch. Marak, members of Ampati Bazar Committee were among others who also participated in the program.

Footballs engraved with election slogans were also distributed to the participants as part of the day’s programme.