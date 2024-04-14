Call for stricter checks on all vehicles ahead of polls

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 13: Social activist Flaming Marak has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) seeking stricter checking of all vehicles to abide by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that is in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the first round of which is to be held on April 19.

Meghalaya goes to polls on April 19.

In a letter to the CEC, Marak asked for the issuance of directions to various flying squads, static surveillance teams as well as the returning officers to abide by the MCC that is in effect.

“The DC, in his instruction, has specifically stated that anybody carrying cash of Rs 50,000 and above in any constituency during the electioneering exercise without proper explanation on the source and end use of cash, shall be liable to be seized by Flying Squad/Static Surveillance Team deployed for Election Expenditure monitoring in the district,” said Marak.

As such, he added that various squads have been deployed across the region to check on any form of illegalities that are taking place.

“However there is lot of criticism, complaint, and dissatisfaction by the public with the functioning of Flying Squad/SST that are deployed by the EC that they are not properly checking the police escorts, gunmen, personal security(s) of present MLA, cabinet ministers, chief minister, deputy chief minister and others,” he added

“As bonafide citizens, we urge you to take up the matter seriously with the concerned authorities, particularly the CEC of Meghalaya, returning officers, strictly implement and adhere to the MCC. They should check all vehicles, irrespective of whether he/she is a minister for the smooth conduct of free and fair election,” felt Flaming.

He added that people had been witnessing the misuse of money power and indulging in distribution of cash by supporters and various parties.

He mooted for the deployment of volunteers and observers to each locality to oversee the cash distribution and to monitor the misuse of money and distribution of liquor and other items during campaigns. This, he said, would do a world for the purpose of transparency and to build up trust and confidence among residents