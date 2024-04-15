Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Gukesh regains joint lead

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Toronto, April 14: India’s D Gukesh bounced back with a finely crafted game to outwit compatriot Vidit Gujrathi and regain his joint lead with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia after the eighth round of the Candidates chess tournament here.
On a day when R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Firouza Alireza of France, Hikaru Nakamura sealed his supremacy in the all-American duel against Fabiano Caruana to come back in to reckoning for top honours.
Overnight sole leader Nepomniachtchi faltered in the early stages to allow tail ender Nijat Abasov to get away with an easy draw in the other game of the eight-player double round-robin event.
With six rounds still to come, Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi have 5 points apiece and they are followed by Nakamura and Pragnanandhaa on 4.5 points each.
Caruana is now sole fifth on four points. Gujrathi on 3.5 comes in next ahead of Alireza on three points, while Abasov is still at the rear of the tables on 2.5 points.
In the Women’s section, Koneru Humpy scored a victory over compatriot R Vaishali out of a Queen pawn game to jump to 3.5 points.
The course of the event changed a bit in this section as Tingjie Lei of China accounted for her Chinese team-mate Zhongyi Tan to through the event open. Zhongyi’s domination was halted as Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia and Lei joined her in the lead on five points out of a possible eight.
Russian Kateryna Lagno is within striking distance of the three leaders on 4.5 points with Humpy and Nurgyul Salimova sharing the fifth spot on 3.5 points each.Vaishali is on the last spot remaining on 2.5 points.
The ninth round will see an all important clash from the Indian perspective as Gukesh meets Praggnanandhaa in the men’s section, while Gujrathi has to face the in-form Nakamura. (PTI)

Previous article
Madrid, Barça rest starters in wins ahead of CL clashes
Next article
All to play for in Champions League QF
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Narendra Modi unveils BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP’s Lok Sabha manifesto which has...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Chennai university confers honorary doctorate on Dr Ram Charan

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in RC 16 and RC 17, received an honorary doctorate...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Olivia Rodrigo performs on Bathwater with No Doubt at Coachella

Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo doled out a surprise performance at the Coachella Main Stage as she joined the rock...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka Chopra drops throwback pic with newly acquired crown

Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback photo from her beauty pageant days...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Narendra Modi unveils BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Chennai university confers honorary doctorate on Dr Ram Charan

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in...

Olivia Rodrigo performs on Bathwater with No Doubt at Coachella

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo doled out a surprise performance at...
Load more

Popular news

PM Narendra Modi unveils BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Chennai university confers honorary doctorate on Dr Ram Charan

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in...

Olivia Rodrigo performs on Bathwater with No Doubt at Coachella

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo doled out a surprise performance at...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img