Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nargis Fakhri as a child dreamt of becoming a vet and not an actor

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 15: Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Tatlubaaz’, has shared her childhood dream.

The actress is an “animal” and she attributes her compassion towards animals to her childhood dream of becoming a veterinarian.

However, the actress shared that over the years, she fell in love with the profession of acting and her craft.

Walking down the memory lane, the actress said:, “I wanted to become a veterinarian as a child. I love animals and since my childhood, I always have wished to provide them with a safe environment, but destiny had other plans and I landed up in the film industry. And if I had to reflect on my life, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Over the years, I fell in love with my craft. I mean, look at it, I can do and be whatever I want on screen. And also, I have experienced how impactful films are on people’s lives, which is why my endeavour is to try and do films that are important and films are sort of an escapism from our daily struggles.”

Nargis made her Hindi cinema debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Rockstar’. The film was directed by auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is currently scooping acclaim and audience love for his streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, the actress has a series of interesting projects in the pipeline. (IANS)

Previous article
Vidya Balan: I never saw myself ever getting married, but then Siddharth happened to me
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

GenAI-capable smartphone shipments to rise over 4x by 2027: Report

Shillong, April 15: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-capable smartphone shipments will reach 11 per cent by 2024 and 43...
Technology

TCS announces new delivery centre in Brazil, to create 1,600 new jobs

Shillong, April 15: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced a new delivery centre in Brazil that will...
INTERNATIONAL

British PM braces for fresh wrangling over Rwanda deportation bill

Shillong, April 15: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a fresh round of parliamentary wrangling over...
Politics

Maha CM Shinde predicts Opposition’s rout in 2024 LS elections

Shillong, April 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde on Monday claimed that the Opposition,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GenAI-capable smartphone shipments to rise over 4x by 2027: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, April 15: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-capable smartphone shipments...

TCS announces new delivery centre in Brazil, to create 1,600 new jobs

Technology 0
Shillong, April 15: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday...

British PM braces for fresh wrangling over Rwanda deportation bill

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 15: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is...
Load more

Popular news

GenAI-capable smartphone shipments to rise over 4x by 2027: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, April 15: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-capable smartphone shipments...

TCS announces new delivery centre in Brazil, to create 1,600 new jobs

Technology 0
Shillong, April 15: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday...

British PM braces for fresh wrangling over Rwanda deportation bill

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 15: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img