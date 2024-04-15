Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Oldest living conjoined twins, Lori and George Schappell, die at 62
READING (US), April 14: Conjoined twins Lori and George Schappell, who pursued separate careers, interests and relationships during lives that defied medical expectations, died this month in Pennsylvania, according to funeral home officials. They were 62.
The twins, listed by Guinness World Records as the oldest living conjoined twins, died April 7 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to obituaries posted by Leibensperger Funeral Homes of Hamburg. The cause of death was not detailed.
“When we were born, the doctors didn’t think we’d make 30, but we proved them wrong,” Lori said in an interview when they turned 50, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. George came out as transgender in 2007.
The twins, born September 18, 1961, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, had distinct brains but were joined at the skull. George, who had spina bifida and was 4 inches shorter, was wheeled around by Lori on an adaptive wheeled stool. Despite each having to go where the other went, it was “very important” to both “to live as independently as possible,” the obituary said.
Both graduated from a public high school and took college classes. George went along for six years as Lori worked in a hospital laundry. Lori — “a trophy-winning bowler,” according to the obituary notice — gave up the job in 1996 so her sibling could launch a country music career.
“Since the age of 24, they have maintained their own residence and have travelled extensively,” the obituary notice said. Over the years, they appeared in many documentaries and talk shows, as well as in an episode of the FX medical drama Nip/Tuck.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Lori was once engaged to be married but that her fiancé died in an automobile accident. “When I went on dates,” Lori said, “George would bring along books to read.”
The twins said in a 1997 documentary that they had different bathing schedules and showered one at a time. (AP)

Previous article
Baloch militants claim attack that killed 11 in Balochistan
Next article
World Watch
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89 not out complemented pacer Mitchell Starc’s brilliant bowling show...
SALANTINI JANERA

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the People’s Party (VPP)-ni jegale jingjengatanichi maming namgnirangkon ra·bana man·jaha...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot dead...
NATIONAL

Army successfully conducts field trials of anti-tank guided missile system

NEW DELHI, April 14: The Indian Army has successfully carried out field trials of indigenously-developed man-portable anti-tank guided...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89...

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A...
Load more

Popular news

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89...

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img