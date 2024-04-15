Baloch militants claim attack that killed 11 in Balochistan

Islamabad, April 14: Baloch militants claimed responsibility for killing 11 people in separate attacks in Pakistan’s restive southwest, according to a media report on Sunday. Nine young men, hailing from the Punjab province, were killed in the Noshki area of the Balochistan province on Saturday when gunmen forced them off a bus they were travelling in and kidnapped them after verifying their Punjabi ethnicity. Later, they killed them and dumped their bodies under a nearby bridge. In a separate incident, two people were killed on the same highway when gunmen fired at their car after they tried to break through their cordon.
The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the killings, the Dawn newspaper reported. (PTI)
Islamabad, April 14: Baloch militants claimed responsibility for killing 11 people in separate attacks in Pakistan’s restive southwest, according to a media report on Sunday. Nine young men, hailing from the Punjab province, were killed in the Noshki area of the Balochistan province on Saturday when gunmen forced them off a bus they were travelling in and kidnapped them after verifying their Punjabi ethnicity. Later, they killed them and dumped their bodies under a nearby bridge. In a separate incident, two people were killed on the same highway when gunmen fired at their car after they tried to break through their cordon.