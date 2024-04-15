Baloch militants claim attack that killed 11 in Balochistan

Islamabad, April 14: Baloch militants claimed responsibility for killing 11 people in separate attacks in Pakistan’s restive southwest, according to a media report on Sunday. Nine young men, hailing from the Punjab province, were killed in the Noshki area of the Balochistan province on Saturday when gunmen forced them off a bus they were travelling in and kidnapped them after verifying their Punjabi ethnicity. Later, they killed them and dumped their bodies under a nearby bridge. In a separate incident, two people were killed on the same highway when gunmen fired at their car after they tried to break through their cordon.

The banned Balochistan Libe­r­a­tion Army claimed respo­nsibility for the killings, the Dawn newspaper reported. (PTI)