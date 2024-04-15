National Nuggets

VHP leader shot dead in Nangal

RUPNAGAR, April 14: A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne men at his shop in Nangal town here, police said on Sunday.The deceased, Vikas Bagga, was the president of the Nangal unit of the VHP, they said.The incident took place on Saturday evening when the two assailants entered Bagga’s shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him before fleeing immediately, the police said.The police were examining the CCTV footage of nearby areas to find the accused.Meanwhile, VHP supporters and BJP workers on Sunday held a protest on the Una-Chandigarh highway to protest the murder of Bagga.Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also expressed grief with the victim’s family. (PTI)

Bodies of father, son, grandson found near Kolkata

BARRACKPORE, April 14: The bodies of three persons, a father-son-grandson trio, were discovered at their residence in Baranagar, located on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Sunday, police said.Local residents alerted the authorities upon detecting a foul odour emanating from the premises.Police forcibly entered the residence and found the bodies of Shankar Haldar (72), his son Bappa (40), and his 16-year-old grandson, all bearing sharp weapon injuries.The precise cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem examination of the bodies, police added.Following preliminary investigation, police suspect two murders and a suicide , speculated to have occurred approximately two days earlier. (PTI)