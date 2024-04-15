Sports Snippets

Pistol shooter Palak bags 20th Paris Olympic quota place for India

New Delhi, April 14: Reigning Asian Games champion Palak Gulia bagged the 20th Paris Olympic quota place in shooting for the country, clinching the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship (Rifle and Pistol) in Rio De Janeiro on Sunday. The 18-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana, who had won an individual gold and team silver in the 10m air pistol at the Hangzhou Asian Games, overcame a slow start in the 24-shot final, displaying nerves of steel to climb steadily up the leaderboard and eventually end up scoring 217.6. She eventually bowed out after the 22nd shot to settle for third place. Armenia’s Elmira Karapetyan won gold, while Thai teenager Kamonlak Saencha clinched the silver and the second available quota place. India have now clinched a maximum of 16 Paris Olympic spots available to a country in pistol and rifle events. The country’s shotgun shooters can still earn four Paris berths in men’s and women’s trap and skeet events when the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship (Shotgun) commences in Doha on April 19. (PTI)

Carlos Alcaraz will miss Barcelona Open with arm issue

Barcelona, April 14: Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Barcelona Open on Sunday with the same injury in his right forearm that kept him out of the Monte Carlo Masters, leaving his French Open preparation on hold. Alcaraz is a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, currently No. 3. The 20-year-old from Spain won the title at the clay-court Barcelona Open in 2022 and 2023. He hasn’t played in a tournament since losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarterfinals last month. Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last year. His lone trophy so far this season came at Indian Wells, California, in March. The French Open begins May 26. Alcaraz reached the semi-finals there last year before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. (AP)

Olympic track uniforms spark online debate

Paris, April 14: US track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don’t need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even athletes from other countries such as Britain’s Abigail Irozuru, who wondered on social media: “Was ANY female athlete consulted in this team kit?!?” Answer: Yes. USA Track and Field said uniform maker Nike consulted with several athletes while designing the uniforms, which were unveiled in Paris earlier this week. Among those taking part in the rollout were world champion sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu, who wore versions of the uniform that covered more than the kit that grabbed so much attention. (AP)

Messi scores in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC

Kansas City, April 14: Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist and Luis Suárez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute as Inter Miami CF defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS history. After a defensive mistake by Sporting KC, Suárez converted Diego Gómez’s crossing pass inside the 6-yard box for the lead. It was Suárez’s sixth of the season. Many of the 72,610 who filled Arrowhead Stadium to see Messi weren’t disappointed. Messi’s left-footed blast from the top of the penalty arc pushed Miami in front 2-1 in the 51st minute, his fourth straight MLS game with a goal. (AP)