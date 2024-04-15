Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Taking on INDIA bloc Left partner, Rahul Gandhi says will come to power in Kerala & Delhi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Wayanad (Kerala), April 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at its INDIA bloc Left partner and said that Congress will come to power in Kerala and Delhi.

Seeking re-election from Wayanad, the Congress leader blamed the state and Centre for issues in his constituency.

While addressing a huge gathering at Sultan Bathery, he said, “I know there are a few problems that Wayanad is facing and it includes the man-animal conflict, the night traffic issue and the issues connected to medical facilities, lack of a Medical College and the Nilambur railway line.”

“I have written on numerous occasions to both the Centre and the state, but both these governments are having a stepmotherly attitude towards Wayanad. The problem is we are not in power in Delhi or here. I assure you that the problems of Wayanad will soon be addressed as the Congress is going to come to power in Delhi and Kerala also,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He said that whenever he reaches Wayanad, he feels he is coming home.

“I have told my mother (Sonia Gandhi) that she should come to stay in Wayanad for 10 days and she will be coming,” said the Congress leader. The crowd cheered at this and urged for a month’s stay.

To this Rahul Gandhi replied, “She cannot be staying for a month as she has problems with humidity. I have told her she is missing the most beautiful place in the world. She will be coming.”

Earlier, he arrived at his constituency and did a roadshow which was attended by thousands of people.

After a brief travel, he stopped the vehicle and addressed the gathering.

Gandhi won the 2019 Wayanad seat with a margin of over 4.30 lakh votes, the highest in the state. This time he is pitted against CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP’s state president K. Surendran.

Previous article
At polarised UNSC meet on Iran attack, only consensus is Middle East tensions shouldn’t escalate
Next article
Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

More than 74 pc stocks decline in negative market breadth

Mumbai, April 15:  The market breadth is extremely negative on Monday with more than 74 per cent of...
NATIONAL

High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan

Islamabad, April 15: As Pakistan moves ahead towards privatisation of its assets including the Islamabad International Airport and...
News Alert

Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden

Guwahati, April 15 (IANS) A charred body of an unidentified person was found at a tea garden in...
NATIONAL

At polarised UNSC meet on Iran attack, only consensus is Middle East tensions shouldn’t escalate

United Nations, April 15:m After hearing a warning at the polarised Security Council’s emergency meeting from Secretary-General Antonio...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

More than 74 pc stocks decline in negative market breadth

Business 0
Mumbai, April 15:  The market breadth is extremely negative...

High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan

NATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 15: As Pakistan moves ahead towards privatisation...

Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 15 (IANS) A charred body of an...
Load more

Popular news

More than 74 pc stocks decline in negative market breadth

Business 0
Mumbai, April 15:  The market breadth is extremely negative...

High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan

NATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 15: As Pakistan moves ahead towards privatisation...

Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 15 (IANS) A charred body of an...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img