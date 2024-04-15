Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

US not seeking war with Iran: National Security spokesman

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Washington, April 15: The US does not want to go to war with Iran, a White House national security spokesman has said.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union news program one day after Iran launched attacks against Israel, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Sunday was asked by host Jake Tapper if the Biden administration supports an Israeli retaliatory operation directly aimed at targets inside Iran.

“As the President has said many times, we don’t seek a wider war in the region. We don’t seek a war with Iran. And I think I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Kirby seemed to be showing more restraint in his remarks, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to US media reports citing White House officials, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone on Saturday night that the US would neither participate in nor support any offensive operations by Israel against Iran.

Iran and allied armed groups launched coordinated drone and missile strikes on Israel late Saturday night in retaliation for a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria two weeks ago.

IANS

Previous article
BJP govt to reopen cases of ‘political murders’ perpetrated in previous regimes: Tripura CM Manik Saha
Next article
G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of Seven (G7) leaders have called for preventing a further...
Business

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4 earnings and geopolitical events, which are poised to shape...
NATIONAL

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met virtually on Sunday and expressed "full solidarity and support...
NATIONAL

BJP govt to reopen cases of ‘political murders’ perpetrated in previous regimes: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, April 15:  Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that his government has been contemplating reopening cases...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

NATIONAL 0
Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of...

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

Business 0
New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4...

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

NATIONAL 0
Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met...
Load more

Popular news

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

NATIONAL 0
Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of...

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

Business 0
New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4...

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

NATIONAL 0
Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img