Thursday, May 30, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meeting held on votes counting preparedness

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, May 30: A meeting to discuss matters relating to the preparedness for counting of votes of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was held today at DC office complex, Baghmara. 

The meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, South Garo Hills, S. Awasthi, was also attended by the SP, South Garo Hills and all the Nodal officers.

South Garo Hills District comprises three Assembly segments Rongara-Siju, Chokpot and Baghmara. Three counting halls have been designated for smooth conduct of the counting process amidst elaborate arrangement for security on June 4.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also briefed representatives of political parties in a separate meeting held later in the day.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

