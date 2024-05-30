Meeting held on votes counting preparedness

Tura, May 30: A meeting to discuss matters relating to the preparedness for counting of votes of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was held today at DC office complex, Baghmara.

The meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, South Garo Hills, S. Awasthi, was also attended by the SP, South Garo Hills and all the Nodal officers.

South Garo Hills District comprises three Assembly segments Rongara-Siju, Chokpot and Baghmara. Three counting halls have been designated for smooth conduct of the counting process amidst elaborate arrangement for security on June 4.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also briefed representatives of political parties in a separate meeting held later in the day.