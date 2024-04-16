Tuesday, April 16, 2024
spot_img
Health

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on dieticians by a remarkable 125 per cent in FY24, indicating a strong commitment to healthy eating habits, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to the full-stack financial services platform Razorpay, health coaching also saw a notable 45 per cent jump in transactions, showing a clear interest in fitness guidance.

“There’s a noticeable emphasis on holistic well-being, as evidenced by a 39 per cent uptick in products related to preventive healthcare,” said Shashank Kumar, MD & Co-founder, Razorpay.

“This signals a collective shift towards expanding horizons while prioritising health, affirming the adage that ‘health is truly wealth,” he added.

The report analysed more than a billion transactions between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, to know the spending habits of Indians.

Moreover, the report found that mutual fund investments increased by an impressive 86 per cent, insurance payments saw a significant 56 per cent growth and trading experienced a remarkable 62 per cent jump in value in FY24.

Payments for air travel surged by 2.4 times while spending on travel accommodations soared by 29 per cent in the same period.

Multiplex transactions witnessed a staggering 42 per cent increase in volume. Ticket agencies also reported a remarkable 2.7 times surge in sales.

“Indian consumers are evolving rapidly, encouraging brands to revolutionise their customer engagement strategies across all touchpoints,” said Kumar.

In addition, the report noted that close to the New Year, aviation spending soared to nearly three times the daily average.

On December 31 last year, online food orders doubled and dine-ins soared to 60 per cent above the daily average. (IANS)

Previous article
Eat plain yoghurt to lower diabetes risk, combat insulin resistance: Doctors
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to introduce joint custody after divorce. At...
NATIONAL

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a great orator and a strong voice for Tamil nationalism...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

Shillong, April 16: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that his upcoming '97 per cent parivarik' film 'Vicky Vidya...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel launches ‘diplomatic offensive’ against Iran

Tel Aviv, April 16: Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz has launched what he called a "diplomatic offensive" against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday...

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a...

Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 16: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that...
Load more

Popular news

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, April 16:  Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday...

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a...

Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 16: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img