Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
Health

Eat plain yoghurt to lower diabetes risk, combat insulin resistance: Doctors

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 14: Regular consumption of plain yoghurt may help people to reduce their risk of diabetes and also reduce insulin resistance, said doctors here on Sunday.

Yoghurt has long been known to curb the risk of diabetes, however, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March made the first-ever qualified health claim that eating yoghurt may reduce the risk of Type-2 Diabetes (T2D).

Based on limited scientific evidence, the regulatory body said that “at least three servings of yoghurt per week may reduce the risk of T2D incidence for the general population”, revealed a study published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews.

However, “yoghurt will not cure or treat people with T2D”, said researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, US, in the paper.

Speaking to IANS, Vandana Verma, Principal Dietitian at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that the approval of yoghurt for managing blood sugar is due to its probiotic content, which promotes gut health.

“The gut microbiome plays a vital role in regulating glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity, essential for blood sugar management. Probiotics in yoghurt may enhance these functions, making it potentially beneficial for individuals with diabetes or at risk of it,” she said.

However, she emphasised that all yoghurts are not equal.

“Some may lack probiotics or contain added sugars, reducing their health benefits. Opting for plain yoghurt with live cultures and avoiding added sugars is preferred. Additionally, incorporating yoghurt into a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, coupled with regular exercise, is crucial for managing and reducing diabetes risk,” the dietician said.

Yoghurt is a product of high nutritional value and a rich source of nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and minerals as well as beneficial microbes. Further, eating yoghurt helps change the microbiota and ecosystem of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT).

Besides fighting off diabetes, the presence of Lactobacillus casei, Streptococcus thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium species in yoghurt boosts immunity, reduces obesity, and keeps the liver healthy.

“These metabolites may prove anti-inflammatory and may change immunity by modulating IL-1 and IL-6. Decreased visceral fat and obesity can reduce insulin resistance, also modulated by cytokines, resulting in fewer new-onset diabetes cases and less non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD),” Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director – Internal Medicine at the C.K. Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, told IANS. (IANS)

Previous article
Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Why are young adults at high risk?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal

Shillong, April 14: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, is receiving a...
Business

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four trading sessions in which markets gained on two and...
INTERNATIONAL

99 pc of Iran’s missiles, drones shot down, says Israel

Shillong, April 14: The Israeli military said on Sunday that it intercepted about 99 per cent of more...
News Alert

30 feared trapped as building collapses in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Shillong, April 14: About 30 people are feared trapped inside a building that collapsed in UP's Muzaffarnagar district...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 14: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer...

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Business 0
Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four...

99 pc of Iran’s missiles, drones shot down, says Israel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 14: The Israeli military said on Sunday...
Load more

Popular news

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 14: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer...

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Business 0
Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four...

99 pc of Iran’s missiles, drones shot down, says Israel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 14: The Israeli military said on Sunday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img