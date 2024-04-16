Tuesday, April 16, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Japanese lower house okays bill to introduce joint custody after divorce

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tokyo, April 16:  Japan’s House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to introduce joint custody after divorce.

At a plenary session of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, the bill, calling for allowing divorced parents to choose either sole custody or joint custody, was approved by a majority vote, Xinhua news agency reported.

Japan’s current Civil Code grants parental custody to only one of the parents after divorce.

Under the envisioned amendments to the civil law, if parents cannot reach an agreement on custody for their children after divorce, a family court will intervene and make a decision based on the children’s interests.

If there is suspicion of child abuse or domestic violence by one of the parents, the family court will require the other parent to have sole custody under the bill.

The bill will now be sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, setting the stage for its passage during the ongoing regular Diet session ending on June 23. If enacted, the new legislation will take effect by 2026 and be applied retroactively to those who have already divorced.

Previous article
BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a great orator and a strong voice for Tamil nationalism...
Health

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on dieticians by a remarkable 125 per cent in FY24,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

Shillong, April 16: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that his upcoming '97 per cent parivarik' film 'Vicky Vidya...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel launches ‘diplomatic offensive’ against Iran

Tel Aviv, April 16: Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz has launched what he called a "diplomatic offensive" against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a...

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Health 0
Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on...

Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 16: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that...
Load more

Popular news

BJP manifesto won’t succeed in TN, INDIA bloc aim is to win all seats, says Vaiko

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 16: MDMK founder Vaiko is considered a...

Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125 pc in FY24: Report

Health 0
Shillong, April 16: Indians have increased their spending on...

Rajkummar-Triptii’s ‘97% parivarik’ film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to release on Oct 11

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 16: Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday announced that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img