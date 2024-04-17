Model polling station inaugurated near Indo-Pak international border in J&K

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 17: In a pioneering effort to enhance public awareness and understanding of the voting process, the District Election Office Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday unveiled a model polling station near the zero line of Indo-Pak international border in Hiranagar in the Kathua district.

“Located just over 500 meters from the fence, the Government High School Kadyala has been transformed into a vibrant hub adorned with Tricolor Balloons, welcoming voters to experience a festival-like atmosphere. Ensuring accessibility and comfort, the station boasts Pink toilets for women voters, dedicated facilities for male voters, clean drinking water, and ramps for persons with disabilities, all meticulously arranged to enhance the voting experience,” an official statement said.

It said that the model polling station also possesses a huge concentration of flower plants adding greenery to the entire landscape of the polling station.

“Electricity provision ensures proper lighting and fans, while the presence of police and CAPF personnel ensures the safety and security of all voters,” the statement added.

The model polling station witnessed a series of mock polls, including scenarios for normal voting, all-female staff booths (Pink Booth scenario), and voters with disabilities.

“Local male, female, and PwD voters participated in the mock polls, providing a realistic depiction of the entire voting process,” the statement said.

It said that the exercise aims to educate the local community about step-by-step procedures involved in casting their vote on the polling day. (IANS)

Previous article
J&K: Stage set for polling in Udhampur constituency on April 19
