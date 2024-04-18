Thursday, April 18, 2024
Bengal LOP writes to Guv regarding violence over Ram Navami processions

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 18: The Leader of Opposition (LOP) in West Bengal Assembly, on Thursday morning, informed that he has written a letter to West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, and complained about the scattered events of violence in two pockets of the state since Wednesday evening, during the processions of Ram Navami.

The LOP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of provoking such instances of violence.

“I have written a letter to the Governor apprising him regarding the attacks on the Processions taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, and requested him to immediately intervene in order to control the failing law and order situation, as well as getting the incidents investigated by the National Investigation Agency,” the LOP said.

In the letter to the Governor, a copy of which is available with IANS, the LOP claimed that on Wednesday, violence broke out at Shaktipur in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad following pelting of stones and hurling of bombs on a Ram Navami procession, resulting in injuries of some persons.

“Similar incident has taken place at Egra, in East Midnapore district and already, five participants in the rally have been severely injured and are receiving treatment at Egra Super Speciality Hospital,” the letter read.

In the letter, he has also accused the police personnel present there of remaining inactive and not taking action against the attackers.

However, as of now, neither there had been any reaction from the district administration of Murshidabad and East Midnapore nor from the ruling Trinamool Congress on the events of violence alleged by the LOP. (IANS)

