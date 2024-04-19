Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai has advocated that the Sixth Scheduled Areas of the State should be exempted from implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

While speaking to reporters here on Friday, Shullai said that he has nothing to comment on the implementation of the UCC in other parts of the country.

“I was the first one to write a memorandum to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah not to enforce the UCC in the Scheduled Areas,” the BJP MLA said.

Meanwhile, he recalled that he was the first MLA who had opposed when there was a proposal to implement the CAB (now CAA) and when this issue was placed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for deliberation.

Shullai said that he was hopeful that the Centre would consider the request like they have exempted the Scheduled Areas in the State from implementation of the CAA.

“I am hopeful we will get a positive response once the next BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre,” the BJP MLA added.