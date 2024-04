Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of Meghalaya BDR Tiwari today said that polling was conducted peacefully throughout the state. The total voter turnout was 69.91% in the state, according to the latest report.

The voters turnout in Shillong constituency was 70.26% while Tura constituence recorded 69.39% turnout.

The CEO also said that all the violations which were reported would be dealt with in accordance with the rules