VPP, TMC at receiving end of fake news on eve of polls

SHILLONG, April 18: People with vested interests tried to create confusion among the voters a day ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Meghalaya.

A clip went viral on Thursday morning, claiming that the VPP leaders are seeking an appointment with the top BJP leaders to possibly join the NDA after June 4, the day of counting. Later, the Assam-based North East Live channel, which ran the story, clarified that the content was fake. The VPP leaders were set to hold a press conference to issue a clarification but the returning officer of the Shillong Parliamentary seat sent an email to the media houses, asking them not to publish the news item to avoid violating the model code of conduct.

Another fake letter went viral in the evening. Dated January 11 and attributed to Mukul Sangma, it said that he, four leaders/MLAs of the Trinamool Congress, and four leaders/MLAs of the VPP want to join the BJP.

The VPP condemned the creation and circulation of the fake clip and letter implicating that the party was warming up to the saffron party.

“The North East Live channel issued a statement proving the image to be maliciously created with ill intention,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said.

“The party strongly condemns the criminals responsible for such an illegal activity and stern action will be initiated against them,” he said, adding that an FIR has been initiated.

“The party appeals to the people not to fall into this trap created by the criminal elements in society, whose intention is solely to harm the people of the state,” he said.

“The party firmly declares that we never had nor intended to have any relation with the BJP, which is known for being a divisive force in the country. We stand for secularism, pluralism, and democracy,” Myrboh said.

Legal team handling fake letter issue: Mukul



Former chief minister and TMC leader, Mukul Sangma on Thursday said a viral fake letter was stating his expression of intent to join the BJP along with the VPP leaders.

“Fake information is being circulated which has a bearing on the outcome of the election. An FIR is being filed. Our legal team is on the job,” he said.

The letter is addressed to BJP president, JP Nadda and it purportedly states: “I am writing down this letter to convey my earnest desire to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with several esteemed colleagues from other political affiliations.”

The letter further says, “In addition to my personal decision to join the BJP, I am pleased to inform you that four distinguished leaders from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and four prominent leaders from the Voice of the People Party (VPP) have expressed their willingness to join BJP as well.”

The leaders named in the letter are Zenith Sangma, Miani D Shira, Mizanur Rahman Kazi, and Rupa M Marak of the AITC, and Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, Adelbert Nongrum, Heaving Stone Kharpran, and Brightstarwell Marbaniang of the VPP.

“I humbly request your kind consideration for the position of Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) upon my successful transition to BJP. I eagerly await the opportunity to discuss this matter further and to formally initiate the process of joining BJP along with my esteemed colleagues. Your support and encouragement in this endeavour would be deeply appreciated,” the letter says.