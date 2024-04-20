Saturday, April 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu activists on Saturday staged protests across Karnataka condemning the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath. They also demanded capital punishment for the accused, Fayaz Kondikoppa.

High drama prevailed at the residence of Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara when members of ABVP tried to lay siege to the house. The protestors burnt the photos of accused Fayaz and demanded that he should be hanged.

The police detained the members for staging a protest without permission and took them away from the spot.

Hindu activists have staged protests over the murder in Ramanagar, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts. The protestors burnt tyres, effigies and photos of Fayaz.

BJP MP, BY Raghavendra who is fighting the Lok Sabha election from the Shivamogga seat, stated on Saturday in the constituency that the accused had killed Neha after consuming ganja.

After the incident the Congress government should have given protection to the family of Neha, instead, they have given protection to the family of the accused, BY Raghavendra said.

“The Chief Minister and Home Minister have given statements that the case is a personal matter. By giving a personal angle, they want to twist the case,” Raghavendra alleged.

His comment came hours after the Home Minister apologized for his “in love” remark in the case.

Talking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara stated on Saturday that, if at all his statements regarding the case had hurt the feelings of Neha’s parents he would regret issuing of the statements.

In another development, Neha’s photos with Fayaz have come up on social media and gone viral.

Meanwhile, her family has reacted strongly to the allegations that Fayaz and Neha wanted to marry. Niranjan Hiremath, Neha’s father outrightly rejected the allegations in this regard.

“There was no matter of marriage. Now, the tale is being created and told. The accused might have thought of getting married to my daughter. My daughter Neha had never thought about it and she would not have met the tragic fate if she was in agreement. I condemn this development,” he stated.

Geetha, the mother of Neha stated that her daughter was a bold and intelligent girl and said that everything about her relationship with the killer is false.

“Our daughter’s soul will rest in peace only if the murderer is hanged to death. First give protection to girls. What if our daughters who are sent to the college return in the form of dead bodies,” she stated.

IANS

Neha’s murder not a case of love jihad: Siddaramaiah
US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan
