US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

“The entities we are designating today, Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant; Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited; Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd; and Granpect Co. Ltd., have engaged in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery, including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan,” the US State Department said.

The United States, in close cooperation with other partners, is committed to strengthening the global non-proliferation regime by deterring and disrupting proliferation networks of WMD (weapons of mass destruction) wherever they occur, the statement said.

According to the factsheet provided by the State Department:

• China-based Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited has supplied missile-related equipment, including a filament winding machine, to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme that we assess was destined for NDC. Filament winding machines can be used to produce rocket motor cases.

• China-based Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd has supplied missile-related equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme, including stir welding equipment (which the United States assesses can be used to manufacture propellant tanks used in space launch vehicles), and a linear accelerator system (which the United States assesses can be used in the inspection of solid rocket motors). Tianjin Creative’s procurements were likely destined for Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which develops and produces Pakistan’s Missile Technology Control Regime Category (MTCR) Category I ballistic missiles.

• China-based Granpect Company Limited has worked with Pakistan’s SUPARCO to supply equipment for testing large diameter rocket motors. Additionally, Granpect Co. Ltd. also worked to supply equipment for testing large diameter rocket motors to Pakistan’s NDC.

• Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant has worked to supply special vehicle chassis to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme. Such chassis are used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles by Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC), which is responsible for the development of MTCR I ballistic missiles.

Elaborating on the sanctions, the statement explains that “All individuals or entities that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorised by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt.”

IANS