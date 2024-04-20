Saturday, April 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Saleng, Zenith confident of poll victory

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 19: With polling for the Tura Lok Sabha elections completed, both the TMC and the Congress in Garo Hills are confident that they have done enough to win over the voters in their favour.
Speaking after casting his vote on Friday, TMC candidate Zenith M Sangma feels that the response and support the party received from the people was enough to land them a victory.
“Election is always unpredictable but from the response that we have seen we are confident that people are reposing their faith in the leadership of Dr Mukul Sangma. There has been massive erosion from the NPP and many of their supporters have come to the TMC,” he said.
On the other hand, INC candidate for Tura Saleng Sangma also exuded confidence in winning the elections based on the awareness given to the people on what was happening in the state and the country as a whole.
“Yes, we are very much optimistic about the results since we have made people aware of their rights and what is happening at present. If people can come out of their slumber and realize how the situation has been for a very, very long time I’m sure the results will be in our favour. Moreover, we have tried our best to make the people aware of what is going on within our country,” he said, while replying to a query.
On the large turnout of voters in his own area, Saleng said that the people’s enthusiasm could mean that they need a change which is why they were coming out in more numbers to vote. According to the Congress candidate, previous Lok Sabha elections never witnessed this kind of a turnout where people seemed more eager to vote.
When asked if the large turnout means a victory for him, Saleng said, “Maybe, God willing, it does”.

Previous article
LS POLLS THROUGH THE LENS
Next article
72.33% voter turnout in Meghalaya
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Candidates on tenterhooks as fate is sealed in EVMs

Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA/MAWKYRWAT/JOWAI, April 19: Has Meghalaya voted for change or will the incumbent parliamentarians sail through? With a...
MEGHALAYA

WHO SAID WHAT

Vincent H Pala (Congress): I will sail through even this election as per the inputs which I have...
MEGHALAYA

Tura even as competition heats up on voting day

From Our Correspondent TURA, April 19: Voting for the Tura Lok Sabha seat saw a a huge voter turnout...
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen resents ‘hate politics’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh has taken cognizance of the ‘hate politics’ and has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Candidates on tenterhooks as fate is sealed in EVMs

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA/MAWKYRWAT/JOWAI, April 19: Has Meghalaya voted for change...

WHO SAID WHAT

MEGHALAYA 0
Vincent H Pala (Congress): I will sail through even...

Tura even as competition heats up on voting day

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 19: Voting for the Tura...
Load more

Popular news

Candidates on tenterhooks as fate is sealed in EVMs

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA/MAWKYRWAT/JOWAI, April 19: Has Meghalaya voted for change...

WHO SAID WHAT

MEGHALAYA 0
Vincent H Pala (Congress): I will sail through even...

Tura even as competition heats up on voting day

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 19: Voting for the Tura...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img