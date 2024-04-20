Saleng, Zenith confident of poll victory

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 19: With polling for the Tura Lok Sabha elections completed, both the TMC and the Congress in Garo Hills are confident that they have done enough to win over the voters in their favour.

Speaking after casting his vote on Friday, TMC candidate Zenith M Sangma feels that the response and support the party received from the people was enough to land them a victory.

“Election is always unpredictable but from the response that we have seen we are confident that people are reposing their faith in the leadership of Dr Mukul Sangma. There has been massive erosion from the NPP and many of their supporters have come to the TMC,” he said.

On the other hand, INC candidate for Tura Saleng Sangma also exuded confidence in winning the elections based on the awareness given to the people on what was happening in the state and the country as a whole.

“Yes, we are very much optimistic about the results since we have made people aware of their rights and what is happening at present. If people can come out of their slumber and realize how the situation has been for a very, very long time I’m sure the results will be in our favour. Moreover, we have tried our best to make the people aware of what is going on within our country,” he said, while replying to a query.

On the large turnout of voters in his own area, Saleng said that the people’s enthusiasm could mean that they need a change which is why they were coming out in more numbers to vote. According to the Congress candidate, previous Lok Sabha elections never witnessed this kind of a turnout where people seemed more eager to vote.

When asked if the large turnout means a victory for him, Saleng said, “Maybe, God willing, it does”.