Ampareen resents ‘hate politics’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh has taken cognizance of the ‘hate politics’ and has vowed to filter the negativity out of the state.

Speaking to media persons after casting her vote in the city on Friday morning, she lamented the nastiness of some players in the state’s politics. “There is no mutual respect and one aggressive party has left a bitter taste in everybody’s mouths. It is nothing but corruption of the mind,” Lyngdoh said without naming the VPP.

Recalling the old days when political parties had mutual respect, she said she would ensure the alienation of the aggressive entities that emit negative vibes.

Members of the VPP and NPP clashed a few times during the campaigning and both parties filed FIRs and complaints against each other.

Earlier, Lyngdoh said she would highlight some issues she noticed during the campaigning for the urgent attention of the government. She also said the turnout indicated the people’s choice.