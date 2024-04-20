Saturday, April 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath on Thursday continued on Saturday, the mother of the accused Fayaz Kondikoppa apologised to the parents of the victim and said that her son should be punished. The apology came on a day when Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara also apologised for his “in love” remark in the case.

Talking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara stated on Saturday that, if at all his statements regarding the case had hurt the feelings of Neha’s parents he would regret issuing of the statements.

Reacting to the incident Parameshwara had stated that Neha and Fayaz were in love with each other.

Expressing regret, Fayaz’s mother Mumtaz said on Saturday, “What my son did is a crime. Neha and Fayaz were in love and it was Neha who proposed to Fayaz. When Fayaz told me about it I had asked him not to continue the relationship.

“My son should be punished severely. He dreamt of becoming an officer in Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS). Neha was a good girl. I apologise to their family.”

Reacting to this, Geetha, mother of Neha said, “Ask them to bring back my daughter. I am waiting for my daughter. The accused should be punished, he should be hanged.

“We know our daughter. There was no relationship between the two. Did our daughter not know which religion she belonged to? We always spent time together, she shared everything with me.”

Neha’s father, a Congress Corporator has maintained that it is a case of love jihad.

Neha was stabbed to death on the college campus in Hubballi city. The students had chased Fayaz, caught him and handed him over to the police.

IANS

Previous article
US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies and one from Belarus for supplying...
NATIONAL

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu activists on Saturday staged protests across Karnataka condemning the...
NATIONAL

Neha’s murder not a case of love jihad: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), April 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the murder of MCA student Neha...
NATIONAL

CAPF deployment for phase 2 of polls in Bengal to increase to 303 companies

Kolkata, April 20: Taking lessons from reports of sporadic violence in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on...

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu...

Neha’s murder not a case of love jihad: Siddaramaiah

NATIONAL 0
Mysuru (Karnataka), April 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on...
Load more

Popular news

US blacklists 3 Chinese firms for supplying missile parts to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 20:  The US has imposed sanctions on...

Protesters lay siege to K’taka HM’s residence demanding punishment for MCA student’s killer

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 20: Members of the ABVP and Hindu...

Neha’s murder not a case of love jihad: Siddaramaiah

NATIONAL 0
Mysuru (Karnataka), April 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img