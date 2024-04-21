Sunday, April 21, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Head, Natarajan shine in run-fest as Sunrisers beat DC by 67 runs

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 20: Travis Head’s aggressive fifty and bowlers’ determination helped Sunrisers Hyderabad score a fine 67-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Saturday.
Chasing a massive 267 run for win, Delhi were in the hunt initially through Jake Fraser-McGurk (65, 18b, 5×4, 7×6) and Abhishek Porel (42, 22b, 7×4, 1×6).
But once both of them were dismissed, Delhi’s chase too fizzled out as SRH bowlers struck regularly to push the asking rate near the realm of impossibility.
Pacer T Natarajan bagged four wickets while leg-spinner Mayank Markande picked up two wickets for SRH.
Earlier, Head shone yet again as SRH notched up an imposing 266 for seven. They scored 125 runs without loss in power play, a record in the IPL.
Head smashed a 32-ball 89 (11×4, 6×6) while Abhishek Sharma clobbered 46 off 12 balls.
Shahbaz Ahmed then scored an unbeaten 59 (29 balls) to give SRH another massive total to defend.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets for DC.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals were hit by a tornado named Travis Head and cyclone called Abhishek Sharma as Sunrisers Hyderabad piled up yet another imposing total — 266 for 7 — but would certainly rue missing out on going past 300 in an IPL match here on Saturday.
An IPL record Powerplay score of 125 in six overs set the tone as Head, followed up his hundred in the last match against RCB, with a scintillating 89 off 32 balls.
He had Abhishek matching his tempo with 46 off just 12 balls with both the openers helping themselves to a half a dozen sixes.
Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm seamer, whose career has been dogged by inconsistency, helped Sunrisers in getting a ‘Head start’ as the short balls were summarily dispatched over deep mid-wicket for sixes with 19 coming off the first over.
On a track, where it required them to pitch it on a fuller length, all Delhi pacers bowled short as Head and Abhishek would just stand deep in their crease and make merry.
On a shirtfront of a track, Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl first could be debated for the longest time to come. More so his decision to give the second over to Lalit Yadav, whose off-breaks in Delhi cricket circuit is jokingly referred as “right-arm nothing” was even more contentious.
Head and Abhishek both sent each and every bowler on a leather-hunt. The normally brave Kuldeep Yadav (4/55 in 4 overs), started by giving the ball air but Abhishek carted him into the Kotla stands repeatedly, forcing him to adopt a flatter trajectory.
It paid dividends as he dismissed Abhishek, Aiden Markram and Head in successive overs while Axar Patel (1/29 in 4 overs) stood tall amid ruins with the best economy rate.
His dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen (15) also ensured that 30,000 viewers at the Kotla didn’t get to witness the first-ever 300 plus total of IPL.
Kuldeep had the highest number of dot balls (8) among Delhi bowlers but he also conceded the maximum numbers of ‘maximums’ –7, a rare kind of contrasting double by a bowler in the same match. (PTI)

Previous article
Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans look to resurrect campaigns
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

A·a nokgiparang sorkarini tangka on·ako chu·ongnikja

SHILLONG: De·e ra·bagipa two-lane Shillong Western Bypass, rama-sorokrangko tarina nangdapgipa a·arangna uamangna on·gipa tangka-paisana suk ong·gija a·a nokgiparangni...
SALANTINI JANERA

MSCW-ni gital chairperson-ko seokkujani bidingo CSWO suk ong·ja

SHILLONG:  Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW)-ni gitalgipa chairperson-ko seokna ru·utani gimin Civil Society Women Organization (CSWO) ka·o...
SALANTINI JANERA

Ampareen resents ‘Mitchinikgrikatani politics’-na Ampareen suk ong·ja

SHILLONG: A·doko da·o nikenggipa mitchinikgrikani politics-ko  NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh namen ma·siaha aro ong·gijagipa politics ong·angenga ine ua...
SALANTINI JANERA

Tom·tomanina agangrikna Sorkarini agangipana HNLC knachakkuja

SHILLONG: Tom·tomanina agangrikna re·bachina gita Sorkari okamgipani bidingo champengako man·gipa Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), da·o dipet mamingkoba...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A·a nokgiparang sorkarini tangka on·ako chu·ongnikja

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: De·e ra·bagipa two-lane Shillong Western Bypass, rama-sorokrangko tarina...

MSCW-ni gital chairperson-ko seokkujani bidingo CSWO suk ong·ja

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG:  Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW)-ni gitalgipa chairperson-ko...

Ampareen resents ‘Mitchinikgrikatani politics’-na Ampareen suk ong·ja

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: A·doko da·o nikenggipa mitchinikgrikani politics-ko  NPP candidate Ampareen...
Load more

Popular news

A·a nokgiparang sorkarini tangka on·ako chu·ongnikja

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: De·e ra·bagipa two-lane Shillong Western Bypass, rama-sorokrangko tarina...

MSCW-ni gital chairperson-ko seokkujani bidingo CSWO suk ong·ja

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG:  Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW)-ni gitalgipa chairperson-ko...

Ampareen resents ‘Mitchinikgrikatani politics’-na Ampareen suk ong·ja

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: A·doko da·o nikenggipa mitchinikgrikani politics-ko  NPP candidate Ampareen...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img