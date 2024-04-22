MEGHALAYA Artistes perform at the programme, which was organised to celebrate the 12th Foundation Day of Meghalaya Magar Samaj Samiti, in the city on Sunday. By: By Our Reporter Date: April 22, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleShillong JottingsNext articleSwallowing the Sun — A novel on the triumph of the human spirit Related articles NATIONAL National Nuggets Three brothers among 9 killed in road mishap KOTA, April 21:Nine men returning from a wedding died in a... NATIONAL People of PoK will demand to be with India seeing its development: Rajnath SILIGURI, April 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that considering the development taking place in India,... NATIONAL Won’t abide by ECI notice to remove ‘Hindu’, ‘Jai Bhavani’ from party anthem: Uddhav MUMBAI, April 21: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has received a notice from... NATIONAL Rahul unwell, misses INDIA bloc rally NEW DELHI, April 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was set to participate in the INDIA bloc rally...