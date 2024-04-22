Monday, April 22, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Caste discrimination in Tenkasi, TN: SC men denied haircut in village salon following diktat from MBCs

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 22: Scheduled Caste men of a village in Tenkasi District of Tamil Nadu have lodged a verbal complaint with the local Village Administrative Officer (VAO) that they were refused a haircut from a village salon.

In the complaint they said that this was due to a ban by the Most Backward Classes (MBC) communities in the village.

Ayyanarkulam Village in Tenkasi District is inhabited by SC, Backward Classes and MBCs.

Around 1,000 families live in the village and according to SC families they have to walk to a nearby village for a haircut.

The SC communities have yet to file a written complaint with the police as they fear repercussions.

A police officer at Alangulam police station told IANS that they have not got any complaint from the SC community members about such an ostracisation from the MBCs.

He said, “The police can act only on the basis of a written complaint.”

The VAO of Ayyankulam, Santhosh Kumar told IANS, “The SC community members frequent a salon at the neighbouring village as they were denied service at the local salon.”

An SC community member told IANS on condition of anonymity that the members of the MBC were forcefully not allowing them to get their haircuts in the village.

It may be recalled that in many south Tamil Nadu districts there have been several violent clashes between the Dalits and the intermediary castes, leading to casualties.

R Sakthivel, social activist and election analyst based out of Tirunelveli told IANS, “The police have to act in this case and settle the matter. This can boil into a major caste war and these areas of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Madurai, Theni and Kanniyakumari are noted for attacks and killings in the name of caste.” (IANS)

Previous article
47 candidates in fray for third phase Assam LS polls
Next article
Gauhati HC sets aside conviction, acquits duo under NDPS Act
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Shillong Police launches drive against reckless bikers

  Shillong, April 22: Shillong Police have finally decided to act against the reckless bikers in the city. Lately, Shillong...
News Alert

Man linked to 26/11 terror attacks held for targeting Abhishek Banerjee, claim Kolkata Police

Shillong, April 22: The Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an individual having links with the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ranveer calls Deepika ‘Sherni’ as he shares her ‘Singham Again’ look

Shillong, April 22: Ranveer Singh, who will be seen revisiting his character of Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, in the...
Business

Hopes of normal monsoon boosts market sentiment

Shillong, April 22: Nifty made strong gains on Monday as the market sentiment was boosted by hopes of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong Police launches drive against reckless bikers

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 22: Shillong Police have finally decided to...

Man linked to 26/11 terror attacks held for targeting Abhishek Banerjee, claim Kolkata Police

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 22: The Kolkata Police on Monday claimed...

Ranveer calls Deepika ‘Sherni’ as he shares her ‘Singham Again’ look

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 22: Ranveer Singh, who will be seen...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong Police launches drive against reckless bikers

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 22: Shillong Police have finally decided to...

Man linked to 26/11 terror attacks held for targeting Abhishek Banerjee, claim Kolkata Police

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 22: The Kolkata Police on Monday claimed...

Ranveer calls Deepika ‘Sherni’ as he shares her ‘Singham Again’ look

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 22: Ranveer Singh, who will be seen...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img