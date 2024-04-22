47 candidates in fray for third phase Assam LS polls

Guwahati, April 22: Altogether 47 candidates are in the fray for the third and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in four constituencies of Assam, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam informed on Monday.

Five candidates – three from Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency and two from Dhubri Lok Sabha constituencies – have withdrawn their candidatures on the last day of withdrawal of candidatures on Monday.

Now, the nomination papers of 14 candidates for Barpeta, 13 candidates for Dhubri, 12 candidates for Kokrajhar and eight candidates for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat have been found valid to contest the third and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

Earlier, following a thorough scrutiny, the nomination papers of 52 candidates were found valid.

An official statement issued here on Monday announced the cancellation of nominations of eight candidates, including four from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, two from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency and one each from Kokrajhar and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies.

Notably, a total of 60 candidates had filed their nomination papers for the third and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in four parliamentary seats of Assam on May 7, 2024.

It may be recalled that 61 candidates are in the fray for the second phase polls to be held in five constituencies on April 26, 2024.