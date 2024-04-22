News Capsule

Condolence

The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh Meghalaya and Gorkha Association on Saturday organised a condolence meeting at Upper Mawprem in memory of Tribuvan Chettri, who passed away recently. According to a statement in this regard, Chettri was the former headmaster and secretary of Madan Laban Nepali Secondary School. Chettri was also a social worker and a leading figure in the Gorkha community of Shillong. “His contributions to the promotion of education were recounted at the meeting,” the statement said.