Monday, April 22, 2024
spot_img
Business

Stock Market Update: Sensex gains more than 400 points

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 22: BSE Sensex gained more than 400 points on Monday as geopolitical tensions eased and crude oil prices declined.

BSE Sensex was trading at 73,509 points. Wipro and Ultratech Cement are up more than 2 per cent in trade.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said the biggest positive for the market in the near term is that the feared escalation in the Israel-Iran tension is unlikely to happen. The decline in Brent crude from $90 to $87 is a confirmation of this expected de-escalation.

However, the market is likely to be weighed by the high US bond yields which can trigger further selling by FIIs. Since large-caps constitute the lion’s share of the AUM of FIIs, the pressure will be on large caps despite their relatively fair valuations, he said.

FII selling will provide opportunities to investors to slowly accumulate high-quality large caps like HDFC Bank which has reported good Q4 results with improving margins, he added.

“The Q4 results of autos, capital goods and cement companies will be good and the market can be expected to respond positively to the numbers,” he said.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said Asian stocks opened mostly higher as the focus shifted to a slew of company earnings and economic data this week for insight into the direction of central bank policy. (IANS)

Previous article
April futures expiry to increase volatility, keep markets under pressure
Next article
Investments in AI firms disrupting insurance sector reach $2 billion
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar has responded to the takeover of the important trading...
NATIONAL

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending 80,000 teachers from its Secondary school teachers to a...
NATIONAL

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed termination of the 30-week pregnancy of a minor...
NATIONAL

My daughter was ‘forced’ to convert, K’taka Police behaving like a ‘puppet’: Neha’s father

  Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 22 : Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha Hiremath, on Monday claimed that his daughter was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

NATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar...

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending...

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

NATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar...

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending...

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img