Rafael Nadal joins Team Europe

Laver Cup 2024

MADRID, April 22: The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has confirmed his participation in the seventh edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at Uber Arena in Berlin from September 20-22.

Nadal will team up with fellow Spaniard and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, World No.4 Daniil Medvedev, and World No.5 Alexander Zverev as Team Europe eyes to win back the Laver Cup led by captain Bjorn Borg.

Nadal returned to action in the Barcelona Open last week but suffered a second-round straight-set defeat to Alex de Minaur.

Berlin will be Nadal’s fourth Laver Cup appearance, having competed in Prague in 2017, Geneva in 2019 and then alongside close friend and long-time rival Roger Federer in doubles, for the last match of Federer’s career at London in 2022.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg expressed delight over Nadal’s participation as he announced a six-man roster for the final time this year.

“Rafa is an absolute legend in our sport, a true champion in every sense of the word,” said Borg. (IANS)