Tuesday, April 23, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Rafael Nadal joins Team Europe

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Laver Cup 2024

MADRID, April 22: The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has confirmed his participation in the seventh edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at Uber Arena in Berlin from September 20-22.
Nadal will team up with fellow Spaniard and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, World No.4 Daniil Medvedev, and World No.5 Alexander Zverev as Team Europe eyes to win back the Laver Cup led by captain Bjorn Borg.
Nadal returned to action in the Barcelona Open last week but suffered a second-round straight-set defeat to Alex de Minaur.
Berlin will be Nadal’s fourth Laver Cup appearance, having competed in Prague in 2017, Geneva in 2019 and then alongside close friend and long-time rival Roger Federer in doubles, for the last match of Federer’s career at London in 2022.
Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg expressed delight over Nadal’s participation as he announced a six-man roster for the final time this year.
“Rafa is an absolute legend in our sport, a true champion in every sense of the word,” said Borg. (IANS)

Previous article
Saurav Ghosal, India’s finest-ever player, retires from professional squash at 37
Next article
Sports Snippets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ethnic origins: staying with the science

Editor, The article by Bhogtoram Mawroh, “History of the sub-continent and the place of the Khasis in it” in...
EDITORIAL

Sexual crimes on the rise

The report of sexual assaults on two minors in South West Garo Hills sends a chill up the...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Meghalaya and UPSC Civil Services Exams

By Rudi Warjri Polling for the Lok Sabha Parliamentary elections 2024 is over in Meghalaya. For most it means...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

A BJP slide is not unlikely

By Jagdish Rattanani It is never easy or safe to read the mood of the nation, particularly in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ethnic origins: staying with the science

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The article by Bhogtoram Mawroh, “History of the sub-continent...

Sexual crimes on the rise

EDITORIAL 0
The report of sexual assaults on two minors in...

Meghalaya and UPSC Civil Services Exams

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Rudi Warjri Polling for the Lok Sabha Parliamentary elections...
Load more

Popular news

Ethnic origins: staying with the science

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The article by Bhogtoram Mawroh, “History of the sub-continent...

Sexual crimes on the rise

EDITORIAL 0
The report of sexual assaults on two minors in...

Meghalaya and UPSC Civil Services Exams

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Rudi Warjri Polling for the Lok Sabha Parliamentary elections...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img