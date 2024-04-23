Tuesday, April 23, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNews Alert

To check human-animal conflict, water troughs to be placed in TN forest areas

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, April 23: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has initiated a new project to place water troughs in forest areas. The project, now implemented in Hosur forest range of Krishnagiri district, aims to prevent human-animal conflict.

An official of Tamil Nadu Forest Department told IANS that the Department has requested the public to support the initiative to fill in water troughs.

The official added that the Department has requested people to donate for the project during special occasions at their homes including birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

In Hosur forest range, there are 70 water troughs and many check dams but they dry up during the summer. However, in monsoon these troughs and check dams are full.

A water trough can hold up to 10,000 litres of water and two tankers with a capacity of 5,000 litres each are required to fill each trough. The officials said that the cost of one tanker of water is Rs 1,500.

Many social organisations and NGOs have started supporting the initiative of the Hosur forest range.

An NGO that does not want to be named has donated Rs 30,000 to fill the water troughs.

K. M.Selvaraj, a farmer in Krishnagiri, while speaking to IANS said: “This is a good initiative on the part of state Forest Department. More than seven people have died in this range in wild elephant attacks. Wild animals frequent villages in search of water and food and let’s hope that this initiative reduces the human animal conflict.”

IANS

Previous article
Sensex in the green amid bullish undercurrent
Next article
Ensure children below 12 are seated with their parents: DGCA to airlines
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

It is PM Modi’s guarantee that all passengers will get confirmed tickets in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, April 23: Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that in the next...
NATIONAL

LS poll: Tripura Minister to reward polling stations recording highest vote percentage

Agartala, April 23:  Tripura Minister and senior BJP leader Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday announced Rs 2 lakh...
NATIONAL

ED issues lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sirajuddin

Kolkata, April 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a lookout notice against Sheikh Sirajuddin, the younger...
NATIONAL

Ensure children below 12 are seated with their parents: DGCA to airlines

New Delhi, April 23:  The aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday issued a circular asking all airlines to ensure...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

It is PM Modi’s guarantee that all passengers will get confirmed tickets in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23: Union Railways and IT Minister...

LS poll: Tripura Minister to reward polling stations recording highest vote percentage

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 23:  Tripura Minister and senior BJP leader...

ED issues lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sirajuddin

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

It is PM Modi’s guarantee that all passengers will get confirmed tickets in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23: Union Railways and IT Minister...

LS poll: Tripura Minister to reward polling stations recording highest vote percentage

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 23:  Tripura Minister and senior BJP leader...

ED issues lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sirajuddin

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img