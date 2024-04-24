Wednesday, April 24, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

India and Japan hold disarmament and non-proliferation talks in Tokyo

New Delhi, April 24: India and Japan on Wednesday exchanged a wide range of views on major current issues in the fields of disarmament and non-proliferation, including nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, during the 10th Round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control held in Tokyo.

“The two sides exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, outer space security, non-proliferation issues, conventional weapons and export control,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Katsuro Kitagawa, Director General, Department of Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Science, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant officials participated from the Japanese side while the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, in the MEA.

The two sides also discussed export controls, efforts against conventional weapons, and other regional issues and agreed to deepen cooperation between the two countries in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations.

