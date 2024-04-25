Thursday, April 25, 2024
Cong accepted country’s division on basis of religion: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Bhopal, April 25:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to sharpen his attack on the Congress on Thursday during an election rally, alleging that the grand old party accepted the country’s division on the basis of religion.

He made this accusation while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Thursday.

He said that the BJP was trying to cleanse the “sin” that the Congress committed years ago.

“Instead of opening the chains of ‘Ma Bharati’, the Congress cut its arms. The Congress accepted the country’s division on the basis of religion,” PM Modi said while addressing a large gathering.

PM Modi said that the Congress divided the country earlier and is not ready to listen even today.

“The Congress’ agenda is to divide the country for power. Once again, it is desperate to return to power,” the PM added.

The BJP has won the Morena Lok Sabha seat for the last seven terms since 1996.

Former Union Minister and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Narendra Singh Tomar represented this constituency twice.

This time the BJP has fielded a new candidate from Morena, Shivmangal Singh Tomar against the Congress’ Satyapal Singh Sikarwar, a former BJP MLA.

IANS

