Thursday, April 25, 2024
Business

FIIs sold equity worth Rs 25,853 crore in last seven days

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 25: While foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold heavily in the past few days, the selling has been countered by domestic funds.

During the last seven days, FIIs sold equity worth a massive Rs 25,853 crores but the domestic institutional investors (DII) buying overwhelmed this FII selling and the market continued its upward momentum, says V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The overarching trend of this market is its bullishness despite negative triggers. The rising bond yields in the US and geopolitical tensions are not impacting the market at all, he said.

He said the Q4 results of Axis Bank are better than expectations and, therefore, the market will respond to that.

“The regulatory restrictions on Kotak Bank will weigh on the stock. Since the VIX is at low levels, the market will not witness any serious corrections. In the near term, consolidation is likely,” he added.

BSE Sensex is trading at 73,811 points down by 40 points. Kotak Mahindra Bank is down 9.9 per cent.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Kotak Mahindra Bank has been reporting stronger growth in retail products, aided by a higher mix of digital sourcing and a thrust on unsecured products. The bank has earlier guided to further increase the mix of unsecured products as the underlying asset quality remains under control, while high cross-selling and reduced costs of digital sourcing are aiding overall profitability.

“The RBI ban will thus disturb the growth trajectory of retail products and adversely impact overall margins and profitability,” the brokerage said. (IANS)

RBI crackdown triggers crash in Kotak Bank shares
