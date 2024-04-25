Thursday, April 25, 2024
IAF’s remotely piloted aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer, probe ordered

By: Agencies

Jaipur, April 25: An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in Jajia village near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, confirmed officials here.

“One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer on Thursday during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident,” said Indian Air Force officials on Thursday.

The aircraft crashed 30 km from Jaisalmer near Rozaniyon Ki Dhani at around 10 a.m.

However, there is no news of any loss in the accident.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the district administration along with the Air Force officials reached the place and the fire brigade also rushed to the spot.

Air Force officials are investigating the causes of the crash.

IANS

