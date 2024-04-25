Thursday, April 25, 2024
Jacqueliene urges fans to adopt and not shop: Animal breeding industry is cruel

Mumbai, April 25:  Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, an avid animal lover, has stepped forward in support of them, urging everyone to adopt instead of shop.

Jacqueliene took to Instagram and shared a video on her story section.

The clip showcased distressing conditions in which dogs, including two Pomeranians, one husky, and one poodle, were kept by a breeder before being rescued.

The actress, who herself is a cat mom, captioned the clip: “Another reason to adopt and not shop. The animal breeding industry is cruel and often illegal.”

On the work front, Jacqueliene, who was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, starring Sonu Sood.

The film, also starring Vijay Raaz, revolves around a former gangster hired to guard a young woman.

The actress will also feature in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, the third instalment of the ‘Welcome franchise’, reportedly set for release in Christmas 2024.

The first instalment of the ‘Welcome’ series was released in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

The second instalment, titled ‘Welcome Back’, was released in 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

IANS

