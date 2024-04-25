Thursday, April 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP complains to ECI against Abhishek Banerjee for ‘abusive’ remarks against party candidate

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Kolkata, April 25:  The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accusing him of making abusive remarks against its candidate Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, popularly known as Nirbhaya Didi.

The state BJP unit sent an e-mail complaint to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The state unit of BJP has also released a video where Banerjee was heard calling Mitra Chaudhury, party’s candidate from Maladaha-Dakshin in Malda district, as ‘behaya’ (shameless).

“Abhishek Banerjee’s disgusting tirade against Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury, resorting to abusive slurs like ‘BEHAYA’, epitomises the toxic culture of misogyny and disrespect rampant in Bengal. It’s a shameful reflection of his party’s values,” the state unit of BJP said in a statement.

It has also appealed to the poll panel to bar Banerjee from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, issuing a counter statement, Trinamool Congress said, “The BJP whose leaders from top to bottom use the most shameful remarks for women, daily, should be the last one to speak on the dignity of the fair sex.”

“Oh, the irony! Those who indulge in gratuitous use of hate speech and attack the only female CM in India in the most foul and derogatory language imaginable are now delivering sermons on ‘Nari Samman,” Trinamool Congress said.

“We’re not taking lectures from degenerates who don’t know the first thing about respectful discourse!” the Trinamool Congress said.

IANS

Previous article
EC sends notice to BJP over PM Modi’s speech in Banswara
Next article
Jacqueliene urges fans to adopt and not shop: Animal breeding industry is cruel
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Statement on Chakma-Hajong refugees misinterpreted, clarifies Rijiju

Guwahati, April 25: Amidst concerns and apprehensions among various sections in Assam, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jacqueliene urges fans to adopt and not shop: Animal breeding industry is cruel

Mumbai, April 25:  Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, an avid animal lover, has stepped forward in support of them, urging...
NATIONAL

EC sends notice to BJP over PM Modi’s speech in Banswara

New Delhi, April 25: Taking cognisance of the alleged Model Code of Conduct violation by Prime Minister Narendra...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award: ‘Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya’

Mumbai, April 25:  Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his remarkable...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Statement on Chakma-Hajong refugees misinterpreted, clarifies Rijiju

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 25: Amidst concerns and apprehensions among various...

Jacqueliene urges fans to adopt and not shop: Animal breeding industry is cruel

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 25:  Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, an avid animal...

EC sends notice to BJP over PM Modi’s speech in Banswara

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: Taking cognisance of the alleged...
Load more

Popular news

Statement on Chakma-Hajong refugees misinterpreted, clarifies Rijiju

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 25: Amidst concerns and apprehensions among various...

Jacqueliene urges fans to adopt and not shop: Animal breeding industry is cruel

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 25:  Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, an avid animal...

EC sends notice to BJP over PM Modi’s speech in Banswara

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: Taking cognisance of the alleged...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img