Thursday, April 25, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Rangnick confirms Bayern contact

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Munich, April 24: Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he is a candidate to take over at Bayern Munich next season.
“There has been contact from Bayern Munich,” Rangnick told Austrian website 90minuten.at in an interview that was picked up by German media on Wednesday.
The German coach said he has informed the Austrian football federation about Bayern’s interest but “at the moment there is no reason for me to deal with it intensively or specifically.”
Asked when that moment would be, Rangnick replied, “when Bayern would say, We want you.’ And then I would have to ask myself, Do I want this at all?’”
Bayern is looking for a new coach with Thomas Tuchel poised to leave the German powerhouse at the end of the season.
After missing out on the Bundesliga title, Bayern faces the prospect of a first trophyless season since 2012. Tuchel’s team is still in contention in the Champions League, where it faces Real Madrid in the semifinals.
Rangnick has emerged as one of the favourites to take over from Tuchel at Bayern, which has suffered the ignominy of three high-profile rejections in recent weeks.
Xabi Alonso stayed with his Bayer Leverkusen team that beat Bayern to the German title, former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann extended his contract with the German national team through to the 2026 World Cup, then Unai Emery, another reported candidate, opted to stay with Aston Villa on Tuesday.
After a troubled six-month stint at Manchester United ended in 2022, Rangnick has restored his reputation with some standout results as coach of Austria.
Rangnick’s team qualified with ease for the European Championship, where Austria will play France, Poland and the Netherlands in the group stage. Austria followed up with a statement win over Nagelsmann’s Germany in a friendly in November and with a 6-1 demolition of Turkey last month. (AP)

Previous article
Sawmer SC secure first victory of season over abject Ryntih
Next article
Deepanshu bags gold in javelin as Indian athletes shine
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI panel Varanasi, April 24: Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Pancham Yadav...
SALANTINI JANERA

Congress, Shillong LS seat-ko chena ka·dongenga

SHILLONG: Voice of the People Party (VPP), Shillong Lok Sabha seat-ko chena ka·dongengnaba donga, indiba Congress-ba uamangni ka·donganiko...
SPORTS

Indian archers eye gold

Shanghai, April 24: The Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams assured the country of a podium finish...
SPORTS

Nadal unsure about French Open

Madrid, April 24: Rafael Nadal will play in the Madrid Open despite not being fully fit and didn’t...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI panel Varanasi,...

Congress, Shillong LS seat-ko chena ka·dongenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Voice of the People Party (VPP), Shillong Lok...

Indian archers eye gold

SPORTS 0
Shanghai, April 24: The Indian men’s and women’s compound...
Load more

Popular news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI panel Varanasi,...

Congress, Shillong LS seat-ko chena ka·dongenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Voice of the People Party (VPP), Shillong Lok...

Indian archers eye gold

SPORTS 0
Shanghai, April 24: The Indian men’s and women’s compound...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img