Sports Snippets

Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI panel

Varanasi, April 24: Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Pancham Yadav was elected chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India’s Athletes’ Commission here on Wednesday, completing a process that was mandated by the sport’s world governing body. A total of eight candidates were in fray for the seven positions and after polling, conducted on ballot paper, seven members got elected. They then chose Narsingh as chairman of the commission. United World Wrestling (UWW), the international body for the sport, while lifting suspension of WFI had stated that the move was subject to the Sanjay Singh-led national federation constituting an athletes’ commission to resolve the grievances of the grapplers. (PTI)

Indian golfers Aditi, Diksha set to participate in Paris Olympics

New Delhi, April 24: Indian golfers Aditi Ashok (46) and Diksha Dagar (138) are set to participate in the Paris Olympics whereas Shubhankar Sharma (197) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (232) also have a strong chance of making it to the Games. While it will be a third appearance for Aditi at the Olympics which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time. For Sharma and Bhullar, it would be their maiden appearance at the Olympics. India’s best performance at the Olympics came from Aditi who finished fourth in the Tokyo Games 2020. (PTI)

Preeti to lead India’s challenge in ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth C’ship

New Delhi, April 24: Paris Olympic-bound boxer Preeti Pawar will spearhead a 50-member Indian team at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championship, starting April 27 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The 20-year-old Asian Games bronze medallist, who has secured a Paris Olympic quota in the 54kg weight class, will have the company of former youth world champion and 2022 Asian elite boxing championship gold medallist Alfiya Pathan (81kg) in the U-22 category. Reigning youth world champions Devika Ghorpade (52kg) and Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), and senior national champions Prachi (63kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Jugnoo (86kg) are also part of the U-22 squad announced by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday. (PTI)

Contingent of 33 to represent India in South Asian Triathlon C’ship

New Delhi, April 24: The experienced duo of Adarsh Muralidharan Sinimol and Pragnya Mohan will spearhead a 33-strong Indian challenge at the South Asian Triathlon Championship to be held alongside the Asia Triathlon Cup in Pokhara, Nepal on April 27. Pragnya had won her third straight South Asian title in the last edition while also taking the ninth spot in the women’s overall category. Maharashtra duo of Sanjana Joshi and Mansi Mohite, who bagged silver and bronze respectively behind Gujarat’s Pragnya last year, are a part of 13 Indian athletes in the women’s field. Services’ Muralidharan Sinimol, who finished third last year and was the winner in 2022, will headline a 20-member strong Indian challenge in the men’s field that includes the Manipur duo of Telheiba Soram and Kshetrimayum Kabidash Singh. The competition is a sprint race comprising 750m swim, 20km cycling and a 5km run. (PTI)

Advani to appear in inaugural Cue Sports Premier League

Bengaluru, April 24: Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani and national women’s title holder Vidya Pillai will be among several stars lending heft to the inaugural Cue Sports Premier League (CSPL) to be held here from May 4 to 10. Apart from Advani, a 27-time world billiards champion, and Vidya, other top cueists like Sourav Kothari, Adiya Mehta and Aaradhya Naik will appear in the tournament to be held at the Bowring Institute. (PTI)