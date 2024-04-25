Thursday, April 25, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Two groups clash in Tihar jail, four inmates injured

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 25: In a suspected gang war and fight for supremacy inside the prison, two groups of inmates clashed inside Tihar’s jail number 3, an official said on Thursday, adding that four inmates sustained injuries.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning and police have also registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC in connection with the incident.

The police said that the injured were from separate groups and the reason for the attack was to establish supremacy inside the prison, as per the initial probe.

“The injured were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital and later discharged after treatment,” said the official.

More details are awaited. (IANS)

Previous article
With heightened security, Jammu-Reasi LS seat set to go for polls on Friday
Next article
Elderly man killed as midnight blasts rock Mumbai grocery shop
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

FIIs sold equity worth Rs 25,853 crore in last seven days

Shillong, April 25: While foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold heavily in the past few days, the selling has...
News Alert

Lawyers, parties in-person to receive SC case-related messages on WhatsApp, announces CJI

Shillong, April 25: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday announced the integration of WhatsApp messaging...
Technology

3.24 billion people use Meta apps, Threads reaches 150 million monthly active users

Shillong, April 25: Meta now has 3.24 billion family daily active people (DAP) on average across its family...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulati bonded over ‘fitness and health discussions’ on ‘Deva’ set

Shillong, April 25: Actor Pavail Gulati said it has been a "joy" working with Shahid Kapoor, with whom...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

FIIs sold equity worth Rs 25,853 crore in last seven days

Business 0
Shillong, April 25: While foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold...

Lawyers, parties in-person to receive SC case-related messages on WhatsApp, announces CJI

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 25: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y....

3.24 billion people use Meta apps, Threads reaches 150 million monthly active users

Technology 0
Shillong, April 25: Meta now has 3.24 billion family...
Load more

Popular news

FIIs sold equity worth Rs 25,853 crore in last seven days

Business 0
Shillong, April 25: While foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold...

Lawyers, parties in-person to receive SC case-related messages on WhatsApp, announces CJI

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 25: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y....

3.24 billion people use Meta apps, Threads reaches 150 million monthly active users

Technology 0
Shillong, April 25: Meta now has 3.24 billion family...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img