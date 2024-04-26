Friday, April 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Second Phase: 13 states to vote today for 89 LS seats

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 25: Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Friday for 89 seats in 13 states with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a second-straight term from Wayanad in Kerala.
All 20 seats of Kerala will go to polls besides 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.
A total of 1206 candidates with four from Outer Manipur constituency will contest elections in this phase, campaigning for which ended Wednesday evening.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh (Cong), and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) are among the key candidates while BJP’s Hema Malini, Om Birla and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies.
The first of the seven-phase elections held last Friday for 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories saw a voter turnout of around 65.5 per cent.
After Friday’s phase, polling will be over in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura. In the first phase on April 19, polling was completed in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).
In 2019, the NDA had won 56 of these 89 seats and the UPA 24. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise. In Kerala, 2,77,49,159 people are eligible to cast their votes and out of them more than five lakh are first-time voters. Gandhi is the sitting MP from Wayanad and is pitted against CPI’s Annie Raja and BJP’s K Surendran.
Tharoor is aiming to win the Thiruvananthapuram seat for the fourth time. He is pitted against Chandrasekhar from the BJP and CPI’s Pannyan Raveendran.
Malini, who has represented the Mathura constituency since 2014, is contesting against Congress’s Mukesh Dhangar while Om Birla, a two-time MP from Kota, is facing Prahlad Gunjal of the Congress. Union minister Shekhawat is eyeing a third win from the Jodhpur seat and is pitted against Congress candidate Karan Singh Uchiyarda.
Tejasvi Surya, the sitting MP for Bangalore South and the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), will face Congress’s Sowmya Reddy. (PTI)

Previous article
EC notice to BJP president on plaints against PM’s remarks
Next article
Rajiv scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira’s wealth’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani cholrang donga ine Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-oni u·iataniko on·angani...
SPORTS

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning FC turned on the tap in the second to...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced that Kalpana...
NATIONAL

Google searches for inheritance tax, Sam Pitroda hit a new high amid raging row

New Delhi, April 25: From religion-based reservation to wealth redistribution to inheritance tax, this election season is witnessing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani...

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The...
Load more

Popular news

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani...

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img